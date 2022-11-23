English
    Kovalam Investm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, up 21% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in September 2022 up 21% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2022 up 0.77% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2022 up 22.06% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

    Kovalam Investm EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.93 in September 2021.

     

    Kovalam Investment & Trading Co.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.870.190.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.870.190.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.00
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.020.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.830.160.68
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.830.160.68
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.830.160.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.830.160.68
    Tax0.18-0.200.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.660.370.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.660.370.65
    Equity Share Capital2.222.222.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.951.642.93
    Diluted EPS2.951.642.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.951.642.93
    Diluted EPS2.951.642.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

