Kovalam Investm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, up 21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in September 2022 up 21% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2022 up 0.77% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2022 up 22.06% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

Kovalam Investm EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.93 in September 2021.