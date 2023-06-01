Kovalam Investm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, up 1413.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in March 2023 up 1413.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 810.59% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 1100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.