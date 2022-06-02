Kovalam Investm Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 92.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 92.59% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 101.06% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 95% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2021.