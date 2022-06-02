 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kovalam Investm Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 92.59% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 92.59% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 101.06% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 95% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2021.

 

Kovalam Investment & Trading Co.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.06 0.01 0.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.06 0.01 0.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.03
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.01 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -0.02 0.80
Other Income -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -0.02 0.80
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.04 -0.02 0.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.04 -0.02 0.80
Tax 0.05 0.02 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -0.04 0.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -0.04 0.80
Equity Share Capital 2.22 2.22 2.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.16 3.59
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.16 3.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.16 3.59
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.16 3.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 11:33 am
