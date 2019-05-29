Kovalam Investm Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 83.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2019 down 83.07% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2019 down 28.06% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2019 down 45.78% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2018.

Kovalam Investm EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.81 in March 2018.