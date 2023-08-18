Kovalam Investm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, up 369.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in June 2023 up 369.09% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2023 up 119.2% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2023 up 450% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

Kovalam Investm EPS has increased to Rs. 3.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.64 in June 2022.