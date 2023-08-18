English
    Kovalam Investm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, up 369.09% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in June 2023 up 369.09% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2023 up 119.2% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2023 up 450% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

    Kovalam Investm EPS has increased to Rs. 3.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.64 in June 2022.

    Kovalam Investment & Trading Co.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.910.950.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.910.950.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.460.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.880.480.16
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.880.480.16
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.880.480.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.880.480.16
    Tax0.080.56-0.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.80-0.080.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.80-0.080.37
    Equity Share Capital2.222.222.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.60-0.351.64
    Diluted EPS3.60-0.351.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.60-0.351.64
    Diluted EPS3.60-0.351.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 12:11 pm

