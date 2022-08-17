Kovalam Investm Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 85.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in June 2022 down 85.28% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 69.65% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 87.5% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021.

Kovalam Investm EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.41 in June 2021.