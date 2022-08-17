 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kovalam Investm Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 85.28% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in June 2022 down 85.28% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 69.65% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 87.5% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021.

Kovalam Investm EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.41 in June 2021.

 

Kovalam Investment & Trading Co.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.19 0.06 1.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.19 0.06 1.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.16 0.04 1.28
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.16 0.04 1.28
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.16 0.04 1.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.16 0.04 1.28
Tax -0.20 0.05 0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.37 -0.01 1.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.37 -0.01 1.20
Equity Share Capital 2.22 2.22 2.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.64 -0.04 5.41
Diluted EPS 1.64 -0.04 5.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.64 -0.04 5.41
Diluted EPS 1.64 -0.04 5.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:55 pm
