Kovalam Investm Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 85.28% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in June 2022 down 85.28% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 69.65% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 87.5% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021.
Kovalam Investm EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.41 in June 2021.
|Kovalam Investment & Trading Co.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.19
|0.06
|1.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.19
|0.06
|1.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.04
|1.28
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.04
|1.28
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.04
|1.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.16
|0.04
|1.28
|Tax
|-0.20
|0.05
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.37
|-0.01
|1.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.37
|-0.01
|1.20
|Equity Share Capital
|2.22
|2.22
|2.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.64
|-0.04
|5.41
|Diluted EPS
|1.64
|-0.04
|5.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.64
|-0.04
|5.41
|Diluted EPS
|1.64
|-0.04
|5.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
