Kovalam Investm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 1175.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 1175.45% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 312.57% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 650% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.