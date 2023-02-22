English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kovalam Investm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 1175.45% Y-o-Y

    February 22, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 1175.45% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 312.57% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 650% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    Kovalam Investm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.

    Kovalam Investment & Trading Co.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.140.870.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.140.870.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.110.83-0.02
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.110.83-0.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.110.83-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.110.83-0.02
    Tax0.030.180.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.080.66-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.080.66-0.04
    Equity Share Capital2.222.222.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.352.95-0.16
    Diluted EPS0.352.95-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.352.95-0.16
    Diluted EPS0.352.95-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Kovalam Investm #Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. #Results
    first published: Feb 22, 2023 09:11 am