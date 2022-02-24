Kovalam Investm Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 99.16% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 103.54% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 101.59% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2020.