Kovalam Investm Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.16% Y-o-Y
February 24, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 99.16% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 103.54% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 101.59% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2020.
|Kovalam Investment & Trading Co.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.72
|1.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.72
|1.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.00
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.68
|1.26
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.68
|1.26
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.68
|1.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|0.68
|1.26
|Tax
|0.02
|0.03
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.65
|1.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.65
|1.03
|Equity Share Capital
|2.22
|2.22
|2.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|2.93
|4.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|2.93
|4.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|2.93
|4.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|2.93
|4.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited