Kovalam Investm Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, up 220.65% Y-o-Y

March 04, 2021
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in December 2020 up 220.65% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2020 up 141.22% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2020 up 334.48% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

Kovalam Investm EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.93 in December 2019.

Kovalam Investment & Trading Co.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1.311.090.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.311.090.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.030.030.03
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies----0.01
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.020.030.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.261.040.29
Other Income--0.00--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.261.040.29
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.261.040.29
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.261.040.29
Tax0.230.41-0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.030.630.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.030.630.43
Equity Share Capital2.222.222.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.652.821.93
Diluted EPS4.652.821.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.652.821.93
Diluted EPS4.652.821.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Mar 4, 2021

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin phase 3 trials efficacy at 81%, says Bharat Biotech; France looking to secure the Indian vaccine

