Kovalam Investm Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, up 220.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in December 2020 up 220.65% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2020 up 141.22% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2020 up 334.48% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

Kovalam Investm EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.93 in December 2019.