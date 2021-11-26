MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Global Investing can be spread beyond the US markets by joining an engaging webinar on November 30, 11:30 a.m.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kovai Medical Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 218.00 crore, up 18.76% Y-o-Y

November 26, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kovai Medical Center and Hospital are:

Net Sales at Rs 218.00 crore in September 2021 up 18.76% from Rs. 183.56 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.15 crore in September 2021 down 15.36% from Rs. 28.53 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.30 crore in September 2021 up 5.24% from Rs. 63.00 crore in September 2020.

Kovai Medical EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.07 in September 2021 from Rs. 26.08 in September 2020.

Close

Kovai Medical shares closed at 1,741.15 on November 25, 2021 (NSE)

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations216.99238.67183.20
Other Operating Income1.01--0.36
Total Income From Operations218.00238.67183.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials--65.00--
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost35.0740.9028.37
Depreciation23.4918.6816.95
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses118.9757.7694.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.4756.3243.88
Other Income2.352.152.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.8158.4846.05
Interest10.7811.347.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.0347.1338.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax32.0347.1338.10
Tax7.8811.919.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.1535.2228.53
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.1535.2228.53
Equity Share Capital10.9410.9410.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.0732.1926.08
Diluted EPS22.0732.1926.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.0732.1926.08
Diluted EPS22.0732.1926.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Kovai Medical #Kovai Medical Center and Hospital #Results
first published: Nov 26, 2021 08:44 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.