Kovai Medical Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 218.00 crore, up 18.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.00 crore in September 2021 up 18.76% from Rs. 183.56 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.15 crore in September 2021 down 15.36% from Rs. 28.53 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.30 crore in September 2021 up 5.24% from Rs. 63.00 crore in September 2020.

Kovai Medical EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.07 in September 2021 from Rs. 26.08 in September 2020.

Kovai Medical shares closed at 1,741.15 on November 25, 2021 (NSE)