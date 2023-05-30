English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kovai Medical Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 266.99 crore, up 21.04% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kovai Medical Center and Hospital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 266.99 crore in March 2023 up 21.04% from Rs. 220.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.56 crore in March 2023 up 62.32% from Rs. 18.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.32 crore in March 2023 up 25.19% from Rs. 57.77 crore in March 2022.

    Kovai Medical EPS has increased to Rs. 27.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.20 in March 2022.

    Kovai Medical shares closed at 2,271.05 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.76% returns over the last 6 months and 46.51% over the last 12 months.

    Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations266.68264.43218.48
    Other Operating Income0.30--2.11
    Total Income From Operations266.99264.43220.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials74.7272.7562.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.2946.2939.62
    Depreciation21.6822.3121.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.9073.9363.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.4049.1533.30
    Other Income5.233.703.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.6452.8536.48
    Interest9.9610.1110.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.6742.7426.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.6742.7426.01
    Tax10.1211.617.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.5631.1418.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.5631.1418.82
    Equity Share Capital10.9410.9410.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.9328.4517.20
    Diluted EPS27.9328.4517.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.9328.4517.20
    Diluted EPS27.9328.4517.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Kovai Medical #Kovai Medical Center and Hospital #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 09:55 am