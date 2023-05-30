Kovai Medical Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 266.99 crore, up 21.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 266.99 crore in March 2023 up 21.04% from Rs. 220.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.56 crore in March 2023 up 62.32% from Rs. 18.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.32 crore in March 2023 up 25.19% from Rs. 57.77 crore in March 2022.

Kovai Medical EPS has increased to Rs. 27.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.20 in March 2022.

Kovai Medical shares closed at 2,271.05 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.76% returns over the last 6 months and 46.51% over the last 12 months.