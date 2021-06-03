MARKET NEWS

Kovai Medical Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 198.91 crore, up 11.89% Y-o-Y

June 03, 2021 / 07:58 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kovai Medical Center and Hospital are:

Net Sales at Rs 198.91 crore in March 2021 up 11.89% from Rs. 177.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.86 crore in March 2021 down 19.8% from Rs. 33.49 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.68 crore in March 2021 up 44.62% from Rs. 43.34 crore in March 2020.

Kovai Medical EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 30.60 in March 2020.

Kovai Medical shares closed at 641.65 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations198.10178.92177.12
Other Operating Income0.81--0.65
Total Income From Operations198.91178.92177.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials55.0551.26--
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost33.5828.8333.75
Depreciation17.5817.1021.76
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses52.4746.77103.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.2434.9618.63
Other Income4.872.022.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.1036.9821.58
Interest9.007.554.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.1029.4217.30
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax36.1029.4217.30
Tax9.248.67-16.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.8620.7533.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.8620.7533.49
Equity Share Capital10.9410.9410.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.5518.9630.60
Diluted EPS24.5518.9630.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.5518.9630.60
Diluted EPS24.5518.9630.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

