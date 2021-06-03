Kovai Medical Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 198.91 crore, up 11.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 198.91 crore in March 2021 up 11.89% from Rs. 177.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.86 crore in March 2021 down 19.8% from Rs. 33.49 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.68 crore in March 2021 up 44.62% from Rs. 43.34 crore in March 2020.

Kovai Medical EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 30.60 in March 2020.

Kovai Medical shares closed at 641.65 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)