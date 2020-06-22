Kovai Medical Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 177.77 crore, up 11.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.77 crore in March 2020 up 11.57% from Rs. 159.33 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.49 crore in March 2020 up 117.57% from Rs. 15.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.34 crore in March 2020 up 25.48% from Rs. 34.54 crore in March 2019.

Kovai Medical EPS has increased to Rs. 30.60 in March 2020 from Rs. 14.07 in March 2019.

Kovai Medical shares closed at 641.65 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)