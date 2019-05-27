Kovai Medical Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 159.33 crore, up 8.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.33 crore in March 2019 up 8.93% from Rs. 146.27 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.39 crore in March 2019 up 53.08% from Rs. 10.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.54 crore in March 2019 up 9.58% from Rs. 31.52 crore in March 2018.

Kovai Medical EPS has increased to Rs. 14.07 in March 2019 from Rs. 9.19 in March 2018.

Kovai Medical shares closed at 641.65 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)