Kovai Medical Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.20 crore, down 1.03% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kovai Medical Center and Hospital are:

Net Sales at Rs 236.20 crore in June 2022 down 1.03% from Rs. 238.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.79 crore in June 2022 down 32.45% from Rs. 35.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.54 crore in June 2022 down 15.06% from Rs. 77.16 crore in June 2021.

Kovai Medical EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 32.19 in June 2021.

Kovai Medical shares closed at 1,498.65 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.25% returns over the last 6 months and 1.45% over the last 12 months.

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 234.28 218.48 238.27
Other Operating Income 1.93 2.11 0.40
Total Income From Operations 236.20 220.59 238.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 64.39 62.89 65.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.88 39.62 40.90
Depreciation 22.99 21.29 18.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 69.00 63.48 57.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.95 33.30 56.32
Other Income 3.60 3.17 2.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.55 36.48 58.48
Interest 10.07 10.47 11.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.48 26.01 47.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.48 26.01 47.13
Tax 8.69 7.18 11.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.79 18.82 35.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.79 18.82 35.22
Equity Share Capital 10.94 10.94 10.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.74 17.20 32.19
Diluted EPS 21.74 17.20 32.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.74 17.20 32.19
Diluted EPS 21.74 17.20 32.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

