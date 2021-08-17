Kovai Medical Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 238.67 crore, up 85.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.67 crore in June 2021 up 85.06% from Rs. 128.97 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.22 crore in June 2021 up 2182.6% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.16 crore in June 2021 up 204.86% from Rs. 25.31 crore in June 2020.

Kovai Medical EPS has increased to Rs. 32.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.41 in June 2020.

Kovai Medical shares closed at 1,733.85 on August 16, 2021 (NSE)