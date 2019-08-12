Kovai Medical Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 165.44 crore, up 8.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.44 crore in June 2019 up 8.98% from Rs. 151.80 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.84 crore in June 2019 up 23.47% from Rs. 16.07 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.36 crore in June 2019 up 3.04% from Rs. 37.23 crore in June 2018.

Kovai Medical EPS has increased to Rs. 18.14 in June 2019 from Rs. 14.69 in June 2018.

Kovai Medical shares closed at 641.65 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)