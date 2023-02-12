Kovai Medical Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 264.43 crore, up 15.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 264.43 crore in December 2022 up 15.6% from Rs. 228.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.14 crore in December 2022 up 19.46% from Rs. 26.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.16 crore in December 2022 up 10.37% from Rs. 68.10 crore in December 2021.