Kovai Medical Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 264.43 crore, up 15.6% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kovai Medical Center and Hospital are:

Net Sales at Rs 264.43 crore in December 2022 up 15.6% from Rs. 228.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.14 crore in December 2022 up 19.46% from Rs. 26.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.16 crore in December 2022 up 10.37% from Rs. 68.10 crore in December 2021.

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 264.43 250.59 228.74
Other Operating Income -- 1.89 --
Total Income From Operations 264.43 252.47 228.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 72.75 -- 64.99
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.29 42.23 35.16
Depreciation 22.31 22.15 21.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.93 141.86 64.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.15 46.24 41.99
Other Income 3.70 3.10 4.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.85 49.34 46.14
Interest 10.11 10.02 10.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.74 39.32 35.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.74 39.32 35.51
Tax 11.61 9.04 9.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.14 30.28 26.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.14 30.28 26.06
Equity Share Capital 10.94 10.94 10.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.45 27.67 23.82
Diluted EPS 28.45 27.67 23.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.45 27.67 23.82
Diluted EPS 28.45 27.67 23.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited