    Kovai Medical Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 264.43 crore, up 15.6% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kovai Medical Center and Hospital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 264.43 crore in December 2022 up 15.6% from Rs. 228.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.14 crore in December 2022 up 19.46% from Rs. 26.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.16 crore in December 2022 up 10.37% from Rs. 68.10 crore in December 2021.

    Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations264.43250.59228.74
    Other Operating Income--1.89--
    Total Income From Operations264.43252.47228.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials72.75--64.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.2942.2335.16
    Depreciation22.3122.1521.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.93141.8664.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.1546.2441.99
    Other Income3.703.104.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.8549.3446.14
    Interest10.1110.0210.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.7439.3235.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.7439.3235.51
    Tax11.619.049.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.1430.2826.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.1430.2826.06
    Equity Share Capital10.9410.9410.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.4527.6723.82
    Diluted EPS28.4527.6723.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.4527.6723.82
    Diluted EPS28.4527.6723.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
