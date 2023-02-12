Kovai Medical Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 264.43 crore, up 15.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 264.43 crore in December 2022 up 15.6% from Rs. 228.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.14 crore in December 2022 up 19.46% from Rs. 26.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.16 crore in December 2022 up 10.37% from Rs. 68.10 crore in December 2021.

Kovai Medical EPS has increased to Rs. 28.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 23.82 in December 2021.

Kovai Medical shares closed at 1,750.50 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.35% returns over the last 6 months and 0.26% over the last 12 months.