Kotia Enterpris Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, up 1324.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in September 2021 up 1324.66% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021 up 1086.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021 up 840% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020.

Kotia Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2020.

Kotia Enterpris shares closed at 14.13 on October 01, 2021 (BSE)