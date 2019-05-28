Kotia Enterpris Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.50 crore, down 48.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.50 crore in March 2019 down 48.03% from Rs. 29.82 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019 down 17.72% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2019 up 4.65% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2018.

Kotia Enterpris EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2018.

Kotia Enterpris shares closed at 14.55 on May 22, 2019 (BSE)