Kotia Enterpris Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 94.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2020 down 94.54% from Rs. 6.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 85.16% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 92.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

Kotia Enterpris EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2019.

Kotia Enterpris shares closed at 13.00 on January 28, 2021 (BSE)