Kothari World Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.12 crore, down 1.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.12 crore in March 2019 down 1.78% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2019 up 23.85% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2019 up 29.11% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2018.

Kothari World EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2018.

Kothari World shares closed at 49.40 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)