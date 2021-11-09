Kothari Sugars Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 89.80 crore, up 10.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.80 crore in September 2021 up 10.5% from Rs. 81.26 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.35 crore in September 2021 up 1044.53% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.37 crore in September 2021 up 368.38% from Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2020.

Kothari Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2020.

Kothari Sugars shares closed at 32.60 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -15.43% returns over the last 6 months and 137.09% over the last 12 months.