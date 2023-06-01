English
    Kothari Sugars Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 207.48 crore, up 37.39% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Sugars and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 207.48 crore in March 2023 up 37.39% from Rs. 151.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.71 crore in March 2023 up 44.3% from Rs. 16.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.97 crore in March 2023 up 23.48% from Rs. 27.51 crore in March 2022.

    Kothari Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 2.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.98 in March 2022.

    Kothari Sugars shares closed at 38.90 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.53% returns over the last 6 months and 5.99% over the last 12 months.

    Kothari Sugars and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations207.48128.28151.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations207.48128.28151.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials202.6361.25183.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-64.1746.82-87.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.578.686.99
    Depreciation3.553.503.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.6219.6921.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.28-11.6522.48
    Other Income5.151.261.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.42-10.3923.91
    Interest0.340.690.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.09-11.0823.43
    Exceptional Items0.460.83-4.32
    P/L Before Tax30.55-10.2519.10
    Tax6.84-2.922.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.71-7.3316.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.71-7.3316.43
    Equity Share Capital82.8982.8982.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.86-0.881.98
    Diluted EPS2.86-0.881.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.86-0.881.98
    Diluted EPS2.86-0.881.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am