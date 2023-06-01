Kothari Sugars Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 207.48 crore, up 37.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.48 crore in March 2023 up 37.39% from Rs. 151.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.71 crore in March 2023 up 44.3% from Rs. 16.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.97 crore in March 2023 up 23.48% from Rs. 27.51 crore in March 2022.

Kothari Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 2.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.98 in March 2022.

Kothari Sugars shares closed at 38.90 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.53% returns over the last 6 months and 5.99% over the last 12 months.