Kothari Sugars Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.02 crore, up 29.87% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Sugars and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 151.02 crore in March 2022 up 29.87% from Rs. 116.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.43 crore in March 2022 up 1285.16% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.51 crore in March 2022 up 380.94% from Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2021.

Kothari Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2021.

Kothari Sugars shares closed at 34.15 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.06% returns over the last 6 months and -13.10% over the last 12 months.

Kothari Sugars and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 151.02 91.81 116.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 151.02 91.81 116.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 183.97 33.05 148.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -87.16 32.59 -61.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.99 6.27 8.73
Depreciation 3.60 3.54 3.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.14 13.44 15.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.48 2.90 1.15
Other Income 1.43 0.68 1.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.91 3.58 2.25
Interest 0.49 0.56 0.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.43 3.02 1.83
Exceptional Items -4.32 -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.10 3.02 1.83
Tax 2.67 0.12 0.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.43 2.90 1.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.43 2.90 1.19
Equity Share Capital 82.89 82.89 82.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.98 0.35 0.14
Diluted EPS 1.98 0.35 0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.98 0.35 0.14
Diluted EPS 1.98 0.35 0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:11 am
