Kothari Sugars Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.02 crore, up 29.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.02 crore in March 2022 up 29.87% from Rs. 116.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.43 crore in March 2022 up 1285.16% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.51 crore in March 2022 up 380.94% from Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2021.

Kothari Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2021.

Kothari Sugars shares closed at 34.15 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.06% returns over the last 6 months and -13.10% over the last 12 months.