Kothari Sugars Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 116.29 crore, up 32.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.29 crore in March 2021 up 32.96% from Rs. 87.46 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2021 down 86.34% from Rs. 8.69 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2021 down 42.74% from Rs. 9.99 crore in March 2020.

Kothari Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.05 in March 2020.

Kothari Sugars shares closed at 39.30 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 171.97% returns over the last 6 months and 313.68% over the last 12 months.