Kothari Sugars Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 116.29 crore, up 32.96% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 01:48 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Sugars and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 116.29 crore in March 2021 up 32.96% from Rs. 87.46 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2021 down 86.34% from Rs. 8.69 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2021 down 42.74% from Rs. 9.99 crore in March 2020.

Kothari Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.05 in March 2020.

Kothari Sugars shares closed at 39.30 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 171.97% returns over the last 6 months and 313.68% over the last 12 months.

Kothari Sugars and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations116.2994.4887.46
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations116.2994.4887.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials148.9611.76148.24
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-61.9454.75-89.13
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.736.015.95
Depreciation3.473.453.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.9111.1913.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.157.325.23
Other Income1.091.181.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.258.506.61
Interest0.420.911.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.837.595.37
Exceptional Items----6.82
P/L Before Tax1.837.5912.19
Tax0.642.103.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.195.498.69
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.195.498.69
Equity Share Capital82.8982.8982.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.140.661.05
Diluted EPS0.140.661.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.140.661.05
Diluted EPS0.140.661.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2021 01:44 pm

