Kothari Sugars Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 125.48 crore, up 116.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.48 crore in March 2019 up 116.72% from Rs. 57.90 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.76 crore in March 2019 up 324.71% from Rs. 4.79 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.81 crore in March 2019 up 895.86% from Rs. 3.62 crore in March 2018.

Kothari Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2018.

Kothari Sugars shares closed at 9.55 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.73% returns over the last 6 months and -12.39% over the last 12 months.