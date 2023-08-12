Kothari Sugars Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 162.96 crore, up 3.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.96 crore in June 2023 up 3.53% from Rs. 157.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.90 crore in June 2023 down 21.72% from Rs. 22.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.30 crore in June 2023 down 14.82% from Rs. 37.92 crore in June 2022.

Kothari Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.76 in June 2022.

Kothari Sugars shares closed at 47.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.17% returns over the last 6 months and 28.46% over the last 12 months.