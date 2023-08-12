English
    Kothari Sugars Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 162.96 crore, up 3.53% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Sugars and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 162.96 crore in June 2023 up 3.53% from Rs. 157.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.90 crore in June 2023 down 21.72% from Rs. 22.87 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.30 crore in June 2023 down 14.82% from Rs. 37.92 crore in June 2022.

    Kothari Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.76 in June 2022.

    Kothari Sugars shares closed at 47.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.17% returns over the last 6 months and 28.46% over the last 12 months.

    Kothari Sugars and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations162.96207.48157.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations162.96207.48157.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials145.39202.63147.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-40.58-64.17-54.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.2410.577.06
    Depreciation3.343.553.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.1429.6219.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.4325.2834.12
    Other Income2.535.150.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.9630.4234.40
    Interest1.460.341.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.5030.0932.83
    Exceptional Items--0.46--
    P/L Before Tax27.5030.5532.83
    Tax9.606.849.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.9023.7122.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.9023.7122.87
    Equity Share Capital82.8982.8982.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.162.862.76
    Diluted EPS2.162.862.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.162.862.76
    Diluted EPS2.162.862.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kothari Sugars #Kothari Sugars and Chemicals #Results #sugar
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

