 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kothari Sugars Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 157.41 crore, up 73.24% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Sugars and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 157.41 crore in June 2022 up 73.24% from Rs. 90.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.87 crore in June 2022 up 173.89% from Rs. 8.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.92 crore in June 2022 up 145.6% from Rs. 15.44 crore in June 2021.

Kothari Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in June 2021.

Kothari Sugars shares closed at 35.90 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.47% returns over the last 6 months and -4.90% over the last 12 months.

Kothari Sugars and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 157.41 151.02 90.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 157.41 151.02 90.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 147.11 183.97 106.99
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -54.32 -87.16 -48.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.06 6.99 6.32
Depreciation 3.52 3.60 3.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.93 21.14 13.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.12 22.48 8.56
Other Income 0.28 1.43 3.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.40 23.91 11.98
Interest 1.56 0.49 1.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.83 23.43 10.50
Exceptional Items -- -4.32 --
P/L Before Tax 32.83 19.10 10.50
Tax 9.97 2.67 2.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.87 16.43 8.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.87 16.43 8.35
Equity Share Capital 82.89 82.89 82.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.76 1.98 1.01
Diluted EPS 2.76 1.98 1.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.76 1.98 1.01
Diluted EPS 2.76 1.98 1.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kothari Sugars #Kothari Sugars and Chemicals #Results #sugar
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.