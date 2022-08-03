Kothari Sugars Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 157.41 crore, up 73.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 157.41 crore in June 2022 up 73.24% from Rs. 90.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.87 crore in June 2022 up 173.89% from Rs. 8.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.92 crore in June 2022 up 145.6% from Rs. 15.44 crore in June 2021.

Kothari Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in June 2021.

Kothari Sugars shares closed at 35.90 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.47% returns over the last 6 months and -4.90% over the last 12 months.