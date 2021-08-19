Kothari Sugars Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 90.86 crore, down 29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.86 crore in June 2021 down 29% from Rs. 127.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.35 crore in June 2021 down 29.16% from Rs. 11.79 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.44 crore in June 2021 down 15.77% from Rs. 18.33 crore in June 2020.

Kothari Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.42 in June 2020.