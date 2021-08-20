Kothari Sugars Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 90.86 crore, down 29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.86 crore in June 2021 down 29% from Rs. 127.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.35 crore in June 2021 down 29.16% from Rs. 11.79 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.44 crore in June 2021 down 15.77% from Rs. 18.33 crore in June 2020.

Kothari Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.42 in June 2020.

Kothari Sugars shares closed at 34.75 on August 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.23% returns over the last 6 months and 169.38% over the last 12 months.