Kothari Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.28 crore, up 39.73% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Sugars and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 128.28 crore in December 2022 up 39.73% from Rs. 91.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2022 down 352.25% from Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.89 crore in December 2022 down 196.77% from Rs. 7.12 crore in December 2021.

Kothari Sugars and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 128.28 116.81 91.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 128.28 116.81 91.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 61.25 22.98 33.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 46.82 65.17 32.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.68 6.98 6.27
Depreciation 3.50 3.47 3.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.69 19.36 13.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.65 -1.16 2.90
Other Income 1.26 1.85 0.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.39 0.69 3.58
Interest 0.69 1.31 0.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.08 -0.61 3.02
Exceptional Items 0.83 2.33 --
P/L Before Tax -10.25 1.72 3.02
Tax -2.92 -0.95 0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.33 2.67 2.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.33 2.67 2.90
Equity Share Capital 82.89 82.89 82.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.88 0.33 0.35
Diluted EPS -0.88 0.33 0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.88 0.33 0.35
Diluted EPS -0.88 0.33 0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
