Kothari Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.28 crore, up 39.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.28 crore in December 2022 up 39.73% from Rs. 91.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2022 down 352.25% from Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.89 crore in December 2022 down 196.77% from Rs. 7.12 crore in December 2021.