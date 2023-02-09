Kothari Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.28 crore, up 39.73% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Sugars and Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 128.28 crore in December 2022 up 39.73% from Rs. 91.81 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2022 down 352.25% from Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.89 crore in December 2022 down 196.77% from Rs. 7.12 crore in December 2021.
Kothari Sugars shares closed at 39.85 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.91% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.
|Kothari Sugars and Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|128.28
|116.81
|91.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|128.28
|116.81
|91.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|61.25
|22.98
|33.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|46.82
|65.17
|32.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.68
|6.98
|6.27
|Depreciation
|3.50
|3.47
|3.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.69
|19.36
|13.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.65
|-1.16
|2.90
|Other Income
|1.26
|1.85
|0.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.39
|0.69
|3.58
|Interest
|0.69
|1.31
|0.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.08
|-0.61
|3.02
|Exceptional Items
|0.83
|2.33
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.25
|1.72
|3.02
|Tax
|-2.92
|-0.95
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.33
|2.67
|2.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.33
|2.67
|2.90
|Equity Share Capital
|82.89
|82.89
|82.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|0.33
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.88
|0.33
|0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|0.33
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.88
|0.33
|0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
