    Kothari Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.28 crore, up 39.73% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Sugars and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 128.28 crore in December 2022 up 39.73% from Rs. 91.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2022 down 352.25% from Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.89 crore in December 2022 down 196.77% from Rs. 7.12 crore in December 2021.

    Kothari Sugars and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations128.28116.8191.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations128.28116.8191.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.2522.9833.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks46.8265.1732.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.686.986.27
    Depreciation3.503.473.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.6919.3613.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.65-1.162.90
    Other Income1.261.850.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.390.693.58
    Interest0.691.310.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.08-0.613.02
    Exceptional Items0.832.33--
    P/L Before Tax-10.251.723.02
    Tax-2.92-0.950.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.332.672.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.332.672.90
    Equity Share Capital82.8982.8982.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.880.330.35
    Diluted EPS-0.880.330.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.880.330.35
    Diluted EPS-0.880.330.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
