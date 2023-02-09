Kothari Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.28 crore, up 39.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.28 crore in December 2022 up 39.73% from Rs. 91.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2022 down 352.25% from Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.89 crore in December 2022 down 196.77% from Rs. 7.12 crore in December 2021.

Kothari Sugars shares closed at 39.85 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.91% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.