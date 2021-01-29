Kothari Sugars Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 94.48 crore, up 33.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.48 crore in December 2020 up 33.84% from Rs. 70.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.49 crore in December 2020 up 178.2% from Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.95 crore in December 2020 up 385.89% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2019.

Kothari Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.85 in December 2019.

Kothari Sugars shares closed at 18.20 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.82% returns over the last 6 months and 30.47% over the last 12 months.