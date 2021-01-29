MARKET NEWS

Kothari Sugars Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 94.48 crore, up 33.84% Y-o-Y

January 29, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Sugars and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 94.48 crore in December 2020 up 33.84% from Rs. 70.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.49 crore in December 2020 up 178.2% from Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.95 crore in December 2020 up 385.89% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2019.

Kothari Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.85 in December 2019.

Kothari Sugars shares closed at 18.20 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.82% returns over the last 6 months and 30.47% over the last 12 months.

Kothari Sugars and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations94.4881.2670.59
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations94.4881.2670.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials11.7611.668.37
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks54.7553.1550.54
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.015.285.99
Depreciation3.453.443.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.1910.8511.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.32-3.12-8.72
Other Income1.181.041.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.50-2.08-7.39
Interest0.911.691.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.59-3.77-8.59
Exceptional Items--4.49--
P/L Before Tax7.590.72-8.59
Tax2.100.17-1.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.490.55-7.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.490.55-7.02
Equity Share Capital82.8982.8982.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.660.07-0.85
Diluted EPS0.660.07-0.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.660.07-0.85
Diluted EPS0.660.07-0.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kothari Sugars #Kothari Sugars and Chemicals #Results #sugar
first published: Jan 29, 2021 11:33 am

