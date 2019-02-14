Kothari Sugars Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 57.06 crore, down 13.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.06 crore in December 2018 down 13.98% from Rs. 66.34 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 95.64% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in December 2018 down 74.38% from Rs. 12.92 crore in December 2017.

Kothari Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2017.

Kothari Sugars shares closed at 8.75 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.37% returns over the last 6 months and -45.82% over the last 12 months.