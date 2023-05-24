English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kothari Product Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.81 crore, down 12.31% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.81 crore in March 2023 down 12.31% from Rs. 72.77 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2023 down 265.53% from Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2023 down 147.21% from Rs. 10.23 crore in March 2022.

    Kothari Product shares closed at 118.25 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.65% returns over the last 6 months and 14.81% over the last 12 months.

    Kothari Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.8163.0572.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.8163.0572.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods59.9458.4064.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.922.60-1.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.750.740.72
    Depreciation0.430.540.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.062.459.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.29-1.68-1.45
    Other Income12.036.0410.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.264.369.50
    Interest1.111.053.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.373.316.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.373.316.09
    Tax-1.040.602.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.332.713.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.332.713.22
    Equity Share Capital29.8429.8429.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.790.911.08
    Diluted EPS-1.790.911.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.790.911.08
    Diluted EPS-1.790.911.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #cigarettes #Earnings First-Cut #Kothari Product #Kothari Products #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 11:22 am