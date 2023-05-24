Kothari Product Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.81 crore, down 12.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.81 crore in March 2023 down 12.31% from Rs. 72.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2023 down 265.53% from Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2023 down 147.21% from Rs. 10.23 crore in March 2022.

Kothari Product shares closed at 118.25 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.65% returns over the last 6 months and 14.81% over the last 12 months.