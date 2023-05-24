Kothari Product Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.81 crore, down 12.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 63.81 crore in March 2023 down 12.31% from Rs. 72.77 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2023 down 265.53% from Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2023 down 147.21% from Rs. 10.23 crore in March 2022.
Kothari Product shares closed at 118.25 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.65% returns over the last 6 months and 14.81% over the last 12 months.
|Kothari Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|63.81
|63.05
|72.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|63.81
|63.05
|72.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|59.94
|58.40
|64.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.92
|2.60
|-1.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.75
|0.74
|0.72
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.54
|0.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.06
|2.45
|9.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.29
|-1.68
|-1.45
|Other Income
|12.03
|6.04
|10.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.26
|4.36
|9.50
|Interest
|1.11
|1.05
|3.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.37
|3.31
|6.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.37
|3.31
|6.09
|Tax
|-1.04
|0.60
|2.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.33
|2.71
|3.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.33
|2.71
|3.22
|Equity Share Capital
|29.84
|29.84
|29.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.79
|0.91
|1.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.79
|0.91
|1.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.79
|0.91
|1.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.79
|0.91
|1.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited