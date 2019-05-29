Kothari Product Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 596.78 crore, down 31.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 596.78 crore in March 2019 down 31.82% from Rs. 875.25 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.46 crore in March 2019 up 219.45% from Rs. 7.97 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.69 crore in March 2019 up 1692.02% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2018.

Kothari Product EPS has increased to Rs. 8.53 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.67 in March 2018.

Kothari Product shares closed at 82.95 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.38% returns over the last 6 months and -41.83% over the last 12 months.