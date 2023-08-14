Kothari Product Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.47 crore, up 15.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.47 crore in June 2023 up 15.94% from Rs. 81.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.50 crore in June 2023 up 229.86% from Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.12 crore in June 2023 up 136.26% from Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2022.

Kothari Product EPS has increased to Rs. 3.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.96 in June 2022.

Kothari Product shares closed at 111.30 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.04% returns over the last 6 months and -20.41% over the last 12 months.