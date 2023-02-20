Kothari Product Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.05 crore, down 65.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.05 crore in December 2022 down 65.02% from Rs. 180.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2022 up 183.9% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.90 crore in December 2022 up 48900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.