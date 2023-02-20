 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kothari Product Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.05 crore, down 65.02% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 63.05 crore in December 2022 down 65.02% from Rs. 180.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2022 up 183.9% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.90 crore in December 2022 up 48900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Kothari Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 63.05 78.73 180.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 63.05 78.73 180.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 58.40 77.39 185.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.60 -4.49 -3.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.74 0.73 0.68
Depreciation 0.54 0.48 0.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.45 6.96 1.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.68 -2.34 -4.93
Other Income 6.04 6.38 4.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.36 4.04 -0.54
Interest 1.05 1.35 4.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.31 2.69 -5.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.31 2.69 -5.08
Tax 0.60 1.47 -1.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.71 1.22 -3.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.71 1.22 -3.23
Equity Share Capital 29.84 29.84 29.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.91 0.42 -1.08
Diluted EPS 0.91 0.42 -1.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.91 0.42 -1.08
Diluted EPS 0.91 0.42 -1.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited