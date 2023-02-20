English
    Kothari Product Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.05 crore, down 65.02% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.05 crore in December 2022 down 65.02% from Rs. 180.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2022 up 183.9% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.90 crore in December 2022 up 48900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Kothari Product EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in December 2021.

    Kothari Product shares closed at 119.60 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.06% returns over the last 6 months and 21.42% over the last 12 months.

    Kothari Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.0578.73180.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.0578.73180.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods58.4077.39185.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.60-4.49-3.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.740.730.68
    Depreciation0.540.480.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.456.961.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.68-2.34-4.93
    Other Income6.046.384.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.364.04-0.54
    Interest1.051.354.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.312.69-5.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.312.69-5.08
    Tax0.601.47-1.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.711.22-3.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.711.22-3.23
    Equity Share Capital29.8429.8429.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.910.42-1.08
    Diluted EPS0.910.42-1.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.910.42-1.08
    Diluted EPS0.910.42-1.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:11 pm