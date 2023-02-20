Kothari Product Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.05 crore, down 65.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.05 crore in December 2022 down 65.02% from Rs. 180.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2022 up 183.9% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.90 crore in December 2022 up 48900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Kothari Product EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in December 2021.

Kothari Product shares closed at 119.60 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.06% returns over the last 6 months and 21.42% over the last 12 months.