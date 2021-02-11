Kothari Product Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 543.33 crore, up 2.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 543.33 crore in December 2020 up 2.88% from Rs. 528.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.67 crore in December 2020 down 1524.36% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2020 down 163.78% from Rs. 5.88 crore in December 2019.

Kothari Product shares closed at 73.50 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)