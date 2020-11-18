Kothari Product Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 626.00 crore, down 41.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kothari Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 626.00 crore in September 2020 down 41.1% from Rs. 1,062.76 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.53 crore in September 2020 down 406.35% from Rs. 13.23 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.27 crore in September 2020 down 180.63% from Rs. 28.86 crore in September 2019.
Kothari Product shares closed at 58.75 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 39.88% returns over the last 6 months and -1.76% over the last 12 months.
|Kothari Products
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|626.00
|759.18
|1,062.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|626.00
|759.18
|1,062.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|606.06
|760.44
|1,029.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|14.08
|-9.12
|-0.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.22
|1.30
|1.49
|Depreciation
|0.80
|0.80
|0.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.04
|1.41
|3.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.20
|4.35
|27.79
|Other Income
|3.13
|11.24
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.07
|15.59
|27.94
|Interest
|11.74
|11.84
|10.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-35.81
|3.75
|17.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-35.81
|3.75
|17.28
|Tax
|--
|1.28
|3.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.81
|2.47
|13.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.81
|2.47
|13.33
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-4.72
|-5.04
|-0.10
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-40.53
|-2.57
|13.23
|Equity Share Capital
|29.84
|29.84
|29.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.58
|-0.86
|4.44
|Diluted EPS
|-13.58
|-0.86
|4.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.58
|-0.86
|4.44
|Diluted EPS
|-13.58
|-0.86
|4.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am