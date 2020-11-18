Kothari Product Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 626.00 crore, down 41.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 626.00 crore in September 2020 down 41.1% from Rs. 1,062.76 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.53 crore in September 2020 down 406.35% from Rs. 13.23 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.27 crore in September 2020 down 180.63% from Rs. 28.86 crore in September 2019.

Kothari Product shares closed at 58.75 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 39.88% returns over the last 6 months and -1.76% over the last 12 months.