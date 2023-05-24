English
    Kothari Product Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 323.08 crore, down 42.53% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kothari Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 323.08 crore in March 2023 down 42.53% from Rs. 562.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2023 down 130.14% from Rs. 10.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.67 crore in March 2023 down 175.71% from Rs. 8.81 crore in March 2022.

    Kothari Product shares closed at 118.25 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.65% returns over the last 6 months and 14.81% over the last 12 months.

    Kothari Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations323.08326.21562.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations323.08326.21562.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods317.18315.10550.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.644.90-1.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.431.391.50
    Depreciation0.530.650.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.012.7313.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.711.44-2.61
    Other Income14.517.2110.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.208.657.98
    Interest3.722.676.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.925.981.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.925.981.71
    Tax-0.301.621.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.624.360.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.624.360.56
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates7.600.809.46
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.025.1610.02
    Equity Share Capital29.8429.8429.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.011.733.35
    Diluted EPS-1.011.733.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.011.733.35
    Diluted EPS-1.011.733.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023