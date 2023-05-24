Kothari Product Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 323.08 crore, down 42.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 323.08 crore in March 2023 down 42.53% from Rs. 562.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2023 down 130.14% from Rs. 10.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.67 crore in March 2023 down 175.71% from Rs. 8.81 crore in March 2022.

Kothari Product shares closed at 118.25 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.65% returns over the last 6 months and 14.81% over the last 12 months.