Kothari Product Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 323.08 crore, down 42.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kothari Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 323.08 crore in March 2023 down 42.53% from Rs. 562.21 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2023 down 130.14% from Rs. 10.02 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.67 crore in March 2023 down 175.71% from Rs. 8.81 crore in March 2022.
Kothari Product shares closed at 118.25 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.65% returns over the last 6 months and 14.81% over the last 12 months.
|Kothari Products
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|323.08
|326.21
|562.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|323.08
|326.21
|562.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|317.18
|315.10
|550.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.64
|4.90
|-1.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.43
|1.39
|1.50
|Depreciation
|0.53
|0.65
|0.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.01
|2.73
|13.68
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.71
|1.44
|-2.61
|Other Income
|14.51
|7.21
|10.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.20
|8.65
|7.98
|Interest
|3.72
|2.67
|6.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.92
|5.98
|1.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.92
|5.98
|1.71
|Tax
|-0.30
|1.62
|1.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.62
|4.36
|0.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.62
|4.36
|0.56
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|7.60
|0.80
|9.46
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.02
|5.16
|10.02
|Equity Share Capital
|29.84
|29.84
|29.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|1.73
|3.35
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|1.73
|3.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|1.73
|3.35
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|1.73
|3.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited