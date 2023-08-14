English
    Kothari Product Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 224.33 crore, down 45.77% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kothari Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 224.33 crore in June 2023 down 45.77% from Rs. 413.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.71 crore in June 2023 up 454.98% from Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.04 crore in June 2023 up 32.66% from Rs. 9.83 crore in June 2022.

    Kothari Product EPS has increased to Rs. 3.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.71 in June 2022.

    Kothari Product shares closed at 111.30 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.04% returns over the last 6 months and -20.41% over the last 12 months.

    Kothari Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations224.33323.08413.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations224.33323.08413.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods227.49317.18408.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.404.640.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.461.431.59
    Depreciation0.470.530.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.9721.013.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.34-21.71-1.00
    Other Income12.2314.5110.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.57-7.209.20
    Interest2.173.722.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.40-10.926.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.40-10.926.40
    Tax1.23-0.300.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.17-10.625.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.17-10.625.75
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.547.60-3.64
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.71-3.022.11
    Equity Share Capital29.8429.8429.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.92-1.010.71
    Diluted EPS3.92-1.010.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.92-1.010.71
    Diluted EPS3.92-1.010.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:22 pm

