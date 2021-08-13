Kothari Product Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,566.92 crore, up 106.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,566.92 crore in June 2021 up 106.4% from Rs. 759.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.29 crore in June 2021 up 383.66% from Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.02 crore in June 2021 up 70.96% from Rs. 16.39 crore in June 2020.

Kothari Product EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.86 in June 2020.

Kothari Product shares closed at 106.30 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.61% returns over the last 6 months and 70.08% over the last 12 months.