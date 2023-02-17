Kothari Product Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 326.21 crore, down 36.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 326.21 crore in December 2022 down 36.29% from Rs. 512.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2022 up 761.54% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.30 crore in December 2022 up 56.3% from Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2021.