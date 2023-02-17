 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kothari Product Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 326.21 crore, down 36.29% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kothari Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 326.21 crore in December 2022 down 36.29% from Rs. 512.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2022 up 761.54% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.30 crore in December 2022 up 56.3% from Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2021.

Kothari Products
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 326.21 324.03 512.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 326.21 324.03 512.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 315.10 325.06 515.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.90 -9.43 -3.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.39 1.38 1.40
Depreciation 0.65 0.58 0.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.73 8.11 2.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.44 -1.67 -3.89
Other Income 7.21 11.33 9.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.65 9.66 5.31
Interest 2.67 3.71 6.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.98 5.95 -1.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.98 5.95 -1.05
Tax 1.62 2.17 -2.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.36 3.78 1.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.36 3.78 1.04
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.80 -2.84 -1.82
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.16 0.94 -0.78
Equity Share Capital 29.84 29.84 29.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.73 0.31 -0.26
Diluted EPS 1.73 0.31 -0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.73 0.31 -0.26
Diluted EPS 1.73 0.31 -0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited